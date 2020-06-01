LOTR cast reunites while apart, raises money to help feed kids

(CNN Newsource) – For the latest episode of Josh Gad’s “reunited apart” show, his cast reunion is a big on, “The lord of the Rings.”

Viggo Mortensen, Andy Sirkis, Phillipa Boyens and Peter Jackson joined in. Also joining in on the meeting was Sean Bean, Karl Urban, Miranda Otto, John Rhys-Davies, Liv Tyler and more.

They reminisced for nearly an hour, complete with props from the New Zealand set of the trilogy as a fundraiser for the charity “No kid hungry.”

“No kid hungry” helps provide vulnerable children with healthy food and teaches their families how to cook nutritious food for an affordable price.

You can find “one zoom to rule them all” on Gad’s YouTube channel.