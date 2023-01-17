(KTLA) — Madonna is hitting the later this year and taking her entire catalog along with her.

The Material Girl announced her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, on Instagram Tuesday morning with a nod to her groundbreaking film “Truth or Dare.”

Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and Amy Schumer make cameos in the short film in which Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour to perform all of her hits spanning four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs! Do you think people would come to that show?” Madonna asked the group, who all nodded yes.

“F— yeah!” screamed the “Vogue” singer.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. There will also be stops in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles and Miami, among others. That leg will end on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

After that, the Material Girl has 11 dates scheduled in Europe in the fall, including stops in London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm. The tour will wrap up on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

Presale tickets for North American tour stops are available through 11 a.m. Wednesday for legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.