CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — As filming begins for season three of HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ casting agents are looking for people in the Charleston area to play mall shoppers during filming in July.

According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, 100 mall shoppers, including 20 children, are needed for a mall scene scheduled to film on July 12.

From the mall extras submissions, the casting agency will pull 10 people to play mall staff employees.

If you are interested in filming, send an email to TRG3extras@gmail.com with ‘7/12 MALL’ as the subject line. Include ‘ON FILE’ in the email if you have previously submitted yourself for Season 3 casting.

If your information is not on file, be sure to include two current cellphone photos – one close-up and one full length – and include your name, phone number, age, city and state where you live, your height and weight and and clothing sizes. Also, include any visible tattoos or piercings.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for filming.

Crews are expected to continue filming through the fall, but a release date for Season 3 has not been announced.