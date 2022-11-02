MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Halloween weekend 2022 brought a lot of last minute shopping by Myrtle Beach residents.

“Crazy, fun halloweenneess,” the manager of Imaginations Costume and Dance described Halloween weekend. Many people went last minute shopping for decorations and costumes this year. The manager, Nicole Weaver, says most of October was busy, but Halloween weekend and the day of Halloween was the busiest day of the month.

“So they’re just coming in drones, I mean Friday and Saturday was really crazy, the minute you take a breath.. someone is there. We opened a little bit early because there were lines of cars waiting and i was just like, lets do it,” said Weaver.



Weaver said the most popular costumes for adults has been Michael Meyers masks and outfits.



“Can’t go wrong with Mikey! Michael Meyers has always been a number one thing, especially with his movie coming out this year,” she said. “It’s just one of those staple things that when people see it, they know who it is and it’s kind of a little creepy when someone comes walking towards you.. in that mask,” said Weaver.

The most popular costume for children this year was Sonic.

“For me, I didn’t realize that sonic was that popular but of course Sonic just came out with Sonic 2,” Weaver said.

Imaginations is solely a costume and dance store – but it’s open all year round.