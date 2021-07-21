Mike Epps coming to South Carolina on an All-New ‘In Real Life’ Comedy Tour

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian and actor, Mike Epps, alongside comedy’s most talented entertainers will be bringing the laughs to Charleston in his In Real Life Comedy Tour October 9 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The show’s lineup also includes comedians Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J.

Epps currently stars with Wanda Sykes in the Netflix series The Upshaws, and The House Next Door. He also released a his latest standup special Mike Epps: Only One Mike on Netflix.

Epps will also star in Last Friday, the fourth and final installment of the Friday series, which is expected to release in 2022.

Tickets will go on sale July 23 at 10 A.M, and they can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.