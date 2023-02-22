HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A three-part docuseries focusing on the many scandals surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family will premiere Wednesday night on Netflix.

The premiere of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” comes with the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh in its fifth week. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.

“Shocking tragedies shatter a tight-knit South Carolina community and expose horrifying secrets of its most powerful family,” the series’ description reads.

The disbarred attorney also faces a slew of charges related to alleged financial misdeeds.

