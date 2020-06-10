Myrtle Beach milkshake shop brings dessert to a whole new level

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Crazy Mason is serving up 16 crazy, all puns intended, milkshake options for customers in The Market Common.

With names like ‘Donut Kill My Vibe’ and ‘S’mores the Merrier,’ The Crazy Mason is sure to have a milkshake that gets your mouth watering.

Don’t worry, if milkshakes aren’t your thing, they offer any milkshake option as a scooped ice cream in a mason jar.

The Crazy Mason is now open Sunday – Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Here are some of their wild creations: