New performer announced for 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Festival officials have announced another new performer for the 2020 festival.

Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the festival in June, CCMF officials said on Twitter Friday.

Tenpenny joins the following previously announced performers:

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

