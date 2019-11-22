New performer announced for 2020 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Festival officials have announced another new performer for the 2020 festival.

Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at the festival in June, CCMF officials said on Twitter Friday.

Tenpenny joins the following previously announced performers:

Straight out of Nashville, TN, his Platinum certified #1 single ‘Drunk Me” earned him the 2019 New Male Artist nomination for the ACM awards. He's one of country’s must see artists of 2019! Catch @m10penny on our Coors Light Main Stage in June! https://t.co/q9iScGfINM pic.twitter.com/podLzozuyj — Carolina Country Fest (@CCMFLive) November 22, 2019

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

