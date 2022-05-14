CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Netflix series Outer Banks is looking for some specific extras to be featured in Season 3, which is currently filming in Charleston.

The casting agency put out a call for extras resembling “explorers/archaeologists/adventure hunters.”

Candidates must be 30 or older, and all genders and ethnicities are welcome, All candidates should have “organic, rugged… National Treasure or Indiana Jones-type” looks.

Anyone who has already been an extra in the series is not eligible for these roles.

While the exact date of filming is unknown, the casting director is planning to take photos of eligible candidates between Monday and Friday. The director will make the final selection. Pay is $150.

Candidates must be vaccinated and boosted. A $50 stipend will be provided for a COVID-19 test prior to filming.

To apply, send the following to obxs3bg@gmail.com with the subject line “FEATURED EXPLORER:”