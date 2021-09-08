Patton Oswalt cancels 5 shows for not allowing vaccine proof, negative test

Patton Oswalt speaks at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award honoring Charlize Theron at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Comedian Patton Oswalt canceled five shows in places that would not allow him to require attendees show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

In a video posted to his Instagram Sept. 1, Oswalt said all of his shows would require either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test. Four shows in Florida in December and one show in Salt Lake City in 2022 were canceled because they wouldn’t allow him to have those requirements.

Oswalt said all other shows, including the Texas ones, will go on as scheduled because all of those venues allowed his request.

“This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy,” Oswalt said in the video.

Oswalt said he hopes to rebook those canceled dates in the future when “sanity holds sway again.”