Paula Deen’s Country Kitchen opens at Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen opened its doors to the public at in Nashville on Monday.

The restaurant, located next to the Cumberland River and adjacent to the Opry Mills Mall, is her fifth location in the south.

The 1,700 square foot restaurant is her largest location. It includes a private banquet space and a Paula Deen Store with products from the Paula Deen line hand selected by Deen, including a few items exclusive to Music City.

Deen said it was a lot of hard work to get this location opened.

Construction delays and pandemic issues made it seem like the opening would never come.

“I feel like a woman who’s been pregnant for three years and the baby came today, weighing in at 35 pounds, so you know it’s a painful birth. Thats about the only way I can equate to our wait.”

Deen celebrated the restaurant’s opening with donations to the Nashville Humane Association and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen first opened in Pigeon Forge in 2015.