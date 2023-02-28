NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — ‘Mr. Worldwide’ is coming to the Lowcountry later this spring.

Grammy-award-winning rapper Pitbull is scheduled to perform May 11 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston as part of a 10-stop nationwide tour.

Fans can expect to hear some of the performer’s most popular hits including, “Timber,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Rain Over Me.”

Pitbull has released 11 studio albums, has had two songs peak at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has sold more than 100 million singles worldwide since launching his career in the early 2000s.

Tickets for the Riverfront Park show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.