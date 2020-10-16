Popular corn maze set to open Friday at Boone Hall Plantation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular corn maze at Boone Hall Plantation is open to the public on weekends in October as part of the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

Organizers say this year’s eight-acre corn maze features a design of long-time Boone Hall owner, Willie McRae, who died in April following a long battle with cancer.

McRae’s sister, Elizabeth McRae Petersen, will be joined by SCDA Commissioner Hugh Weathers, Former Mount Pleasant Mayors Billy Swails and Linda Page, present Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, and longtime family friend Kemp McLeod of McLeod Farms will join a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

You can attempt to navigate the maze on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more or purchase tickets. If you’re more interested in the spooky side of Boone Hall, Fright Nights has officially opened for chills and thrills! Click here to learn more.