GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Actor Rainn Wilson, perhaps best known for playing Dwight Schrute on the popular TV series “The Office,” said he has changed his name to “Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson” in an effort to raise awareness of climate change.

Wilson announced the name change Wednesday on Twitter. He didn’t say whether he would legally change his name.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

“You see, what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic,” the 56-year-old actor said in his video. “As the polar caps melt, it drives up risks throughout the world, including extreme weather events that affect all of us. So as a cheap little stunt to help save planet Earth, I’ve changed my name on Twitter, Instagram and even on my fancy writing paper.”

Wilson encouraged viewers to change their names in a similar fashion to “help tell the world leaders and influencers that we need to act now.” He said anyone can generate a name of their own through the “ArcticRisk Name Generator.”

Wilson is on the board of Arctic Basecamp, which, according to its website, is “a team of Arctic experts and scientists who, for the last five years, have brought the Arctic to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos. We set up a real Arctic science basecamp, with an expedition tent which acts as our workplace during the day and our dormitory at night, camping in sub-zero temperatures to bring a message of global risk to the world leaders at the WEF.”

Wilson noted that the United Nations are currently meeting in Egypt for the COP27 international climate change conference.

“This will be a fun and important change, something you can do,” Wilson said.