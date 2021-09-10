Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney charged with DUI in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist of the country music band Rascal Flatts, was arrested on a DUI charge in Williamson County, Tennessee, earlier this week.

Authorities say a deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. Thursday, September 9, on the 1200 block of Old Hillsboro Road where the driver had crashed into a tree line.

The 45-year-old Rooney was arrested for DUI and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

His bond was set at $2,500. The Rascal Flatts’ guitarist bonded out on the same day.