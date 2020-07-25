Regis Philbin dies at 88, report says

Entertainment

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: WFLA

(WFLA) – Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88, according to People magazine.

The family of the beloved television host issued a statement to the magazine on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement to the magazine reads.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories