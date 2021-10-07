Return to the seas: Carnival Sunshine to set sail from Charleston beginning January 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Carnival Cruises will once again set sail from Charleston in early 2022 after being greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday they plan to have more ships restarts in January and February, with a goal of having its full fleet moving from U.S. homeports in Spring 2022.

In Charleston, Carnival Sunshine will restart on January 13th.

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

Duffy said the company will “carefully monitor the status of public health” and adjust its operating protocol as needed.

“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” she said.

Carnival will operate vaccinated cruises under its current protocols early next year.