RV resort in Myrtle Beach giving away RV-inspired, hand-painted doghouses, plus free stays

Carolina football is back, and Carolina Pines RV Resort is celebrating by giving away three RV-inspired, hand-painted doghouses, plus six free 2-night stays.

The University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and Carolina Panthers-themed doghouses are handcrafted in the shape of an RV with two dog bowls affixed to the side of the house.

Enter to win by purchasing tickets at Carolina Pines RV Resort in the General Store. Tickets are $20 for one or three for $50.

On October 10 at 4:00 p.m., the winners will be selected through a raffle-style drawing in three rounds. In each round, the first ticket selected will win both the doghouse and a free 2-night stay, and the second ticket selected will win a free 2-night stay.

In addition to this event, Carolina Pines RV Resort hosts themed events each weekend throughout 2020 – with social-distancing and safety guidelines strictly enforced – including Oktoberfest and three weekends of Halloween fun:

Oktoberfest: Oct. 9-11

Brew & Chew this weekend at our second annual Oktoberfest Party. Carolina Pines will be serving up German brats, live music, and FREE beer. There will be many choices for harvest brews and local favorites, plus arts and crafts, and live entertainment.

Halloween Weekends: October 16-17, October 23-24, and October 30-31

Enjoy three weekends of Carolina Pines RV Resort’s second annual Halloween Party. Guests are invited for an outdoors Spooktacular Dance Party with a best-dressed costume contest and cash prizes. Activities also include a variety of craft projects, pumpkin decorating, and a donut eating contest. Additionally, there will be a site decorating contest where the winner will receive a FREE weekend on next year’s Halloween weekend to defend their title.

Rates for the themed weekends start at $85 per night for an RV site and $189 a night for a cottage with a two-night minimum stay.

Whether you reserve a spot for your RV or cozy up in a Carolina Cottage with a rooftop deck, Carolina Pines RV Resort is your family’s new favorite summer vacation spot. Book today by visiting carolinapinesrvresort.com.

For a full list of themed weekends, details, resort amenities, and measures Carolina Pines has put into place to ensure guest health and safety during the pandemic, please visit carolinapinesrvresort.com or follow us on social media at Facebook and Instagram.