(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a whole month dedicated to the sweet treat.
Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when persians put now in a bowl with juice.
Later, the Chinese started freezing dairy with salt and ice in 697 A-D.
And, Antonio Latini is credited with crafting a more modern version of ice cream.
He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy in 1642.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Report: Disney cuts back on Facebook, Instagram ads
- Save room for dessert, because today is National Ice Cream Day
- Six people displaced after a structure fire in Loris, HCFR says
- Sophie the German Shepherd’s former owner charged with domestic violence
- Applications taken for 1 day to replace Rep Lewis on ballot