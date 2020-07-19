Save room for dessert, because today is National Ice Cream Day

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a whole month dedicated to the sweet treat.

Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when persians put now in a bowl with juice.

Later, the Chinese started freezing dairy with salt and ice in 697 A-D.

And, Antonio Latini is credited with crafting a more modern version of ice cream.

He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy in 1642.

LATEST HEADLINES: