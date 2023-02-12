SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Upstate puppies were featured on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

The Spartanburg Humane Society said “Hugo” and “Hanna” made the trip north on Friday to be featured in the inaugural CatWalk FurBaby event at Sony Hall in New York City.

ELYSIAN Magazine, a Spartanburg-based publication, along with other national partners, organized the event.

Hugo was seen sporting a black tuxedo while he was carried down the runway by one of the models.

The goal of the event was to raise money and awareness for animal rescue organizations in the country and around the world.

ELYSIAN Magazine said the event featured a competition governed by a panel of esteemed judges who selected a winning look. Money was donated to the winner’s organization.

The humane society said both of the puppies were adopted after the event.