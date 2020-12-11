Taylor Swift donates $13,000 to moms struggling during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Latika Cornwell is not one to ask for help.

“I don’t like talking about my personal life so this was hard to do,” Cornwell said.

But after getting COVID-19 this spring, losing her job, and facing eviction, the Nashville mother shared her story of struggle online.

“I just broke down and I hugged my kids and I told them I was sorry. You know, I felt like I was letting them down,” Cornwell said. “I’ve had my water and my lights cut off in the same day.”

Cornwell said she was encouraged to start a GoFundMe page, which she reluctantly did this week. She never dreamed that pop star Taylor Swift would respond to her need.

“My girls were so excited they didn’t believe it was her,” Cornwell said. “They were like ‘Mom, that’s Taylor Swift.’”

Swift writing on Cornwell’s donation page “I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year, and wanted to send you this gift…from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to hurry up and write her a message back. Just thanking her,” Cornwell said.

Swift also donated to a mother in Michigan who had similar issues because of the pandemic.

Cornwell’s page has raised nearly $23,000 since she started it on Tuesday. Still overwhelmed by the response, Cornwell said she looks forward to the day she can give back to others the way others have given to her.

Swift announced on Thursday that she will be releasing her second album of the year, “evermore,” at midnight.