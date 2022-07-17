CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — One of the stars from the hit TV show “The Office” was among those evacuated from a Charlotte comedy club Saturday night during an active shooter situation, he said on his Instagram account.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they responded about 9 a.m. to calls regarding the incident at the Comedy Zone at the AvidXchange Music Factory.

Comedian Craig Robinson, known for his role as Darryl from NBC’s “The Office,” posted on his Instagram account that he was set to perform at the club when police came in and moved everyone outdoors.

Shooting prompts Charlotte comedy club evacuation

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in the video.

He explained that he had been in the green room at the time of the shooting and that officials moved people from Comedy Zone to a nearby Big Time Rush concert.

Robinson was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances, according to the Comedy Zone’s website.

“It was just wild,” Robinson went on to say about the incident. He can then be heard asking someone near him if “anybody got hit.” Another person can later be heard telling Robinson, “they got him.”

Officers said the suspect “brandished a firearm inside” Comedy Zone, “which was quickly evacuated.”

“The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday in a safety alert. The suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

“I’m glad that nobody got hurt,” a witness told Nexstar’s WJZY. “I’m glad it wasn’t fatal.”

Robinson’s final show is 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not identified the suspect, but say more information will be released as it becomes available.