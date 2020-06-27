‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors to voice non-white characters

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MAY 12: The Simpsons attend the “Taste of Springfield” press event at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 12, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A big change is coming for America’s longest-running prime time television series.

The move by “The Simpsons” represents a major shift for the show.

For 30 years, it has used white actors to play a number of non-white characters, including Harry Shearer as Doctor Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahsapeemapetilon.

The show will recast the voice actors.

The decision by The Simpsons comes as the entertainment industry continues to deal with diversity.

