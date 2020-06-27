‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors to voice non-white characters

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A big change is coming for America’s longest-running prime time television series.
The move by “The Simpsons” represents a major shift for the show.
For 30 years, it has used white actors to play a number of non-white characters, including Harry Shearer as Doctor Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahsapeemapetilon.
The show will recast the voice actors.
The decision by The Simpsons comes as the entertainment industry continues to deal with diversity.
