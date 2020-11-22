‘Toy Story’ hit theaters 25 years ago today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to feel old?

It’s been 25 years since Deputy Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of Andy’s toys made their way into our hearts, with Pixar’s debut film, “Toy Story.”

The Nov. 22, 1995 release was a smash hit, pulling in over $350 million at the box office, receiving rave reviews and even earning a few Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

More notably, “Toy Story” is widely considered a milestone achievement in animation, for its advanced — and meticulous — use of computer graphics. Earlier this year, two of the technology developers received the Turing Award — also known as “the Nobel Prize” of computing — for their contributions that made animating the film possible.

The toy box is overflowing with fun! Happy 25th anniversary to Toy Story, first released on this day in 1995. #ToyStory25 pic.twitter.com/fnVC74vW9a — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

The legacy of “Toy Story” has only flourished with time, as three theatrical sequels have followed in its footsteps and the films’ characters have become household names.

In 2005, “Toy Story” was the only movie of six eligible films to be selected by the National Film Registry for preservation by the United States Library of Congress.

Disney-Pixar’s next film “Soul,” will be released next month direct to Disney+.

