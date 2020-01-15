Vince Vaughn sparks backlash over shaking Trump’s hand during Clemson, LSU game

(CNN) – Vince Vaughn is getting blowback after socializing with President Donald Trump at Monday’s CFP national championship game.

Vaughn is seen in a 31-second video chatting with Trump and First Lady Melania before shaking hands with the president and leaving.

The reaction on social media was swift and harsh. Some panned Vaughn for the interaction while declaring the actor “canceled.”

Others criticized the critics, saying it was wrong to go after Vaughn for simply having a conversation.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

“I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it,” journalist Timothy Burke wrote on Twitter, sharing the video of the interaction.

His sentiment was shared by other social media users, who criticized the 49-year-old actor for mingling with the president. Other social media users supported the actor, and some were impartial to the situation, saying it was just an actor meeting the president and having a “civil conversation.”

Vaughn is a libertarian and is friends with Rand Paul, who he supported his presidential bids, according to several reports. It is unclear who he voted for during the 2016 presidential election.



