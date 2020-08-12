Viola Davis purchases South Carolina home on former plantation that she was born in for her birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Viola Davis decided to celebrate her birthday this year by honoring where she comes from.
Tuesday, August 11, the actress celebrated her 55th birthday by announcing that she purchased the South Carolina home she was born in, located on a former slave plantation.
On her Instagram post of the home Davis said, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life… I own it… all of it.”
"May you live long enough to know why you were born.”
Davis previously discussed her upbringing in interviews throughout her career. The house is on the Singleton Plantation in St. Matthews, S.C. where her grandfather worked as a sharecropper.
She did not post what is to come from this purchase, but only time will tell.