Walt Disney World makes adjustments to 2020 schedule due to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 version of its after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom and announced changes to the annual food and wine festival.
Park officials announced Thursday night that the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which usually begins in mid-August, won’t return this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The extra ticket event features a parade, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating.
Park officials say Epcot will reopen July 15 with A Taste of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.
Disney closed its parks in mid-March and will reopen in phases beginning July 11.