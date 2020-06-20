Walt Disney World makes adjustments to 2020 schedule due to COVID-19

The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios were closed along with other theme parks around the state to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 version of its after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom and announced changes to the annual food and wine festival.

Park officials announced Thursday night that the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which usually begins in mid-August, won’t return this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra ticket event features a parade, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating.

Park officials say Epcot will reopen July 15 with A Taste of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival.

Disney closed its parks in mid-March and will reopen in phases beginning July 11.