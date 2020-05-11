WATCH: South Florence Choraliers perform Hamilton in quarantine sharing audio

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Florence Choraliers have produced a virtual performance for the community.

SFHS Choraliers in COVID-19 quarantine submitted videos from home. These talented young people were “united” using Final Cut Pro and Garageband to bring this performance to the community.

Dr. Erick Figueras, dual enrollment music instructor at South Florence and director of the South Florence Choraliers, has extended an invitation to the community to take a few moments to view a virtual display of talent featuring the students performing Hamilton (Highlights) by Lin-Manuel Miranda, arranged by Lisa DeSpain.

Watch video here: https://youtu.be/EaXb_cWH04I

According to Dr. Figueras, the project took over a month to complete. “Many hours went into the recording, sharing, and editing. The production of the video was the result of a tremendous effort, and the students should be recognized for their hard work,” said Figueras.

Video credits got to Julianna Gray (Choreographer), Antonio Brown (Soloist in the video), Abby Collins (Soloist in the video), Zachary Gasque, Maris Hysong, Logan Hucks, Morgan Hucks, Morgan Matney, Kourtney McKay, Wade Moore, Olivia Parrott (Soloist in the video), Macy Pegram, McKenzie Poston, Jah’Reon Robinson, McKenzie Shelley, Jayla Singleton, Kara Snowden, Anna Stone, Tripp Taylor, Nitara Wilson, Alana Yarborough (Soloist in the video), Erick J. Figueras, Director/Video Editing/Audio Mixing, Kimberly Mack, Principal.

Note: The entire performance will last approximately 6 minutes. For more information, contact Dr. Erick Figueras (efigueras@fsd1.org) at South Florenc