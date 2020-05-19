‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’ can be seen Tuesday night on these channels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Due to News 13’s special “Live Town Hall” show on Tuesday night, the normally scheduled Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy shows can be seen on channel 13-2, Direct TV Channel 14, Spectrum Channel 1215, and HTC Channel 89.

This change is for Tuesday night only.

The special, “Live Town Hall: South Carolina Responds,” will air on News13 at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on our website. The show includes Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Karen Riordan, as well as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state senators and others, talking about the coronavirus.