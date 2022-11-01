MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Viewers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be able to watch holiday favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer only on News13.
Frosty the Snowman will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 on News13, followed by Frosty returns at 8:30 p.m. Both will also air again on Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 on News13 and again at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Full CBS holiday programming schedule:
|Date
|Time
|Program
|Friday, Nov. 11
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|The Greatest #AtHome Videos
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|9 a.m. — 12 p.m.
|The Thanksgiving Day Parade
|Friday, Nov. 25
|8 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
|Frosty the Snowman
|Friday, Nov. 25
|8:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|Frosty Returns
|Friday, Nov. 25
|9 p.m. — 11 p.m.
|A Christmas Proposal
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire/Legends of Lost Tribe
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|9 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|The Story of Santa Claus
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|9 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|Reindeer in Here
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
|Fit for Christmas
|Saturday, Dec. 10
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Saturday, Dec. 10
|9 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
|Frosty the Snowman
|Saturday, Dec. 10
|9:30 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|Frosty Returns
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|9 p.m. — 11 p.m.
|Must Love Christmas
|Friday, Dec. 16
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|Reindeer in Here
|Friday, Dec. 16
|9 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|The Greatest #AtHome Videos
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.
|When Christmas Was Young
|Friday, Dec. 23
|8 p.m. — 9 p.m.
|24th Annual Home for the Holidays at the Grove
|Friday, Dec. 23
|9 p.m. — 11 p.m.
|Christmas Takes Flight
|Sunday, Dec. 25
|5 a.m. — 3 a.m.
|Full Day of Nostalgic Christmas Programming on 13.2
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|8 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|Kennedy Center Honors
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|10 p.m. — 11 p.m.
|The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m. — 10 p.m.
|New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|10:30 p.m. — 1 a.m.
|New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Note: Programming is subject to change.