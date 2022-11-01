MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Viewers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be able to watch holiday favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer only on News13.

Frosty the Snowman will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 on News13, followed by Frosty returns at 8:30 p.m. Both will also air again on Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 on News13 and again at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Full CBS holiday programming schedule:

Date Time Program Friday, Nov. 11 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. The Greatest #AtHome Videos Thursday, Nov. 24 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. The Thanksgiving Day Parade Friday, Nov. 25 8 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman Friday, Nov. 25 8:30 p.m. — 9 p.m. Frosty Returns Friday, Nov. 25 9 p.m. — 11 p.m. A Christmas Proposal Saturday, Nov. 26 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire/Legends of Lost Tribe Saturday, Nov. 26 9 p.m. — 10 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus Tuesday, Nov. 29 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Tuesday, Nov. 29 9 p.m. — 10 p.m. Reindeer in Here Sunday, Dec. 4 8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. Fit for Christmas Saturday, Dec. 10 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Saturday, Dec. 10 9 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman Saturday, Dec. 10 9:30 p.m. — 10 p.m. Frosty Returns Sunday, Dec. 11 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years Sunday, Dec. 11 9 p.m. — 11 p.m. Must Love Christmas Friday, Dec. 16 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. Reindeer in Here Friday, Dec. 16 9 p.m. — 10 p.m. The Greatest #AtHome Videos Sunday, Dec. 18 8:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. When Christmas Was Young Friday, Dec. 23 8 p.m. — 9 p.m. 24th Annual Home for the Holidays at the Grove Friday, Dec. 23 9 p.m. — 11 p.m. Christmas Takes Flight Sunday, Dec. 25 5 a.m. — 3 a.m. Full Day of Nostalgic Christmas Programming on 13.2 Wednesday, Dec. 28 8 p.m. — 10 p.m. Kennedy Center Honors Wednesday, Dec. 28 10 p.m. — 11 p.m. The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. — 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Saturday, Dec. 31 10:30 p.m. — 1 a.m. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Note: Programming is subject to change.