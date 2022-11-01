MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Viewers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee will be able to watch holiday favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Frosty Returns, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer only on News13.

Frosty the Snowman will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 on News13, followed by Frosty returns at 8:30 p.m. Both will also air again on Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 on News13 and again at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Full CBS holiday programming schedule:

DateTimeProgram
Friday, Nov. 118 p.m. — 9 p.m.The Greatest #AtHome Videos
Thursday, Nov. 249 a.m. — 12 p.m.The Thanksgiving Day Parade
Friday, Nov. 258 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.Frosty the Snowman
Friday, Nov. 258:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.Frosty Returns
Friday, Nov. 259 p.m. — 11 p.m.A Christmas Proposal
Saturday, Nov. 268 p.m. — 9 p.m.Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire/Legends of Lost Tribe
Saturday, Nov. 269 p.m. — 10 p.m.The Story of Santa Claus
Tuesday, Nov. 298 p.m. — 9 p.m.Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Tuesday, Nov. 299 p.m. — 10 p.m.Reindeer in Here
Sunday, Dec. 48:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.Fit for Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 108 p.m. — 9 p.m.Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Saturday, Dec. 109 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.Frosty the Snowman
Saturday, Dec. 109:30 p.m. — 10 p.m.Frosty Returns
Sunday, Dec. 118 p.m. — 9 p.m.National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
Sunday, Dec. 119 p.m. — 11 p.m.Must Love Christmas
Friday, Dec. 168 p.m. — 9 p.m.Reindeer in Here
Friday, Dec. 169 p.m. — 10 p.m.The Greatest #AtHome Videos
Sunday, Dec. 188:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m.When Christmas Was Young
Friday, Dec. 238 p.m. — 9 p.m.24th Annual Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Friday, Dec. 239 p.m. — 11 p.m.Christmas Takes Flight
Sunday, Dec. 255 a.m. — 3 a.m.Full Day of Nostalgic Christmas Programming on 13.2
Wednesday, Dec. 288 p.m. — 10 p.m.Kennedy Center Honors
Wednesday, Dec. 2810 p.m. — 11 p.m.The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Saturday, Dec. 318 p.m. — 10 p.m.New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Saturday, Dec. 3110:30 p.m. — 1 a.m.New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Note: Programming is subject to change.