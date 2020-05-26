Wonderworks in Broadway at the Beach reopens with safety protocols

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Wonderworks in Broadway at the Beach opened on Tuesday after being closed for two months.

Wonderworks is taking many steps to keep visitors safe.

The new COVID-19 safety protocols that have been adopted include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment.

The attraction also has a few interactives closed for the time being, including the ropes course and the rock wall.

Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/covid-19.

“We are happy to be opening our doors once again,” explains Robert Stinnett, general manager at WonderWorks Myrtle Beach. “We surveyed our guests to see what concerns they may have about visiting, and we have used that information, along with the CDC guidelines, to help create an experience where people will feel comfortable.”

WonderWorks Myrtle Beach conducted an online survey to ask fans when they would visit once they were able to reopen. They survey results showed:

Summer 42%

Fall 18%

Next year 17%

ASAP 15%

Indefinitely 8%

The survey results showed that 57% of guests plan to visit within the next couple of months. The survey also asked people what would make them feel more comfortable about visiting. The information gathered from that survey was used, along with CDC guidelines, to put new safety measures into place for guests.

“We know people are ready to get out and have some fun, and we are ready to help them do it. We look forward to seeing everyone soon,” added Stinnett.

WonderWorks continues to add programs and exhibits in an effort to further expand its educational offerings. In spring 2020, it will be getting an origami exhibit.

WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach offers 50,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” opportunities, billing itself as an amusement park for the mind. It offers over 100 hands-on exhibits covering natural disasters, space discovery, an imagination lab, a physical challenge zone, a far out art gallery, and a light and sound zone.

For more information, log on to its site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.