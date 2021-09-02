Low Country Food Bank works to fight hunger in hardest hit Coastal communities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One in eight Americans struggle with food insecurity and one in six children deal with it in America too.

During the month of September, to highlight Hunger Action Month, our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, has partnered with “Feeding America” to help put an end to food insecurity.

Feeding America has been helping to eradicate hunger for more than 40 years. The nationwide network has 200 food banks and 60,000 community partners.

Food insecurity issues are also prevalent in the Grand Strand, but the Low Country Food Bank has been doing its due diligence to help families in need. The Low Country Food Bank serves 10 counties along the South Carolina Coast. In our area, the food bank serves Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

However, officials say they are facing daily interruptions in the supply chain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic has made us, and our partner agencies have to find new ways to distribute food. We have several partner agencies that have been closed since the pandemic started and remain close today,” said Heather Singleton, Regional Food Center Manager with Low Country Food Bank.

The Low Country Food Bank has 70 partner agencies, ranging from churches to homeless shelters to get food to the families who need it the most. Singleton says the Myrtle Beach warehouse is really struggling with getting protein. She says the demand is there but there is difficulty getting and keeping meat.

Last Friday volunteers served 450 families and 45,000 pounds of food was distributed that day. The need has also increased from families due to several things like increased cost of living and the rising cost of groceries.

“A lot of people say this is the first time they’ve ever had this need and our goal is to feed those people in need and who have hunger insecurity,” Singleton stressed. “Even though there are jobs available we must take into consideration what it truly takes for someone to live especially along the coast where the cost of living is higher than any part of the state. The wages just aren’t there for single mothers and for families with multiple children to be able to provide and that’s what we are there for.”

To help their efforts, visit their website. Or you can call the Myrtle Beach facility number at 843-448-0341.