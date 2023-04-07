NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week on First Responder Friday, we introduce Deputy Fire Chief — and soon to be Chief Billy Floyd with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

As one chapter closes for Chief Garry Spain as he enters retirement, another chapter opens for Floyd who will take over for Spain later this month.

“I’ve got to ensure that with what I do, I can keep that ball rolling, keep it moving for progress for us,” Floyd said.

Growing up, Floyd’s father was a volunteer firefighter, which ultimately influenced him to do the same.

Floyd started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Marion County, before working full-time for the city of Mullins. He then came to North Myrtle in 2005 for three years before working for Horry County Fire Rescue, and then returned to North Myrtle in 2013.

“I’ve just never worked for a municipality like North Myrtle Beach,” Floyd said. “They are huge supporters of the fire department, so it’s great to have those conversations and have those relationships.”

Becoming the chief of any fire department is no simple task, but Floyd said Chief Spain has prepared him for the job so that there won’t be any hiccups.

“He’s been a tremendous asset to me personally from my fire service career in being able to learn from him over the past eight years,” Floyd said.

Floyd said one of his main goals is to continue the growth within the department. Between new personnel and new fire stations, his job is to keep the ball rolling.

“The next three years are gonna be really interesting for our department, for the growth, just as the past three years have been,” Floyd said. “And we definitely will not … succeed without our personnel being able to trust each other and trust leadership.”

Floyd also noted that he has an obligation to look out for his team, just as he is to look out for his community.

“I want to look out for them and make sure that we’re doing the things that we need to, to take care of them as well,” Floyd said. “[Because] if we’re not taking care of them properly, they can’t take care of the general public.”

As Chief Garry Spain hangs up his gear, he leaves Floyd with this:

“Just be yourself, lead by your principles, your ethics, and you’ll be very successful.”