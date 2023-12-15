NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday as News13 honors Grand Strand and Pee Dee first responders.

This week’s nominee is Cpl. Brandon Beaudoin of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, who recently was recognized as the “Supervisor of the Quarter” by the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Colleagues said Beaudoin is compassionate, disciplined, humble and someone who has a great sense of ambition. He takes the lead of his shift without question and makes sure staffing is at proper levels without hesitation.

During the past few months, he also has shown tremendous growth in his leadership and problem-solving skills. His work is described as nothing short of exceptional.

If you would like to nominate someone for First Responder Friday, send an email to NEWS@WBTW.COM. Tell us why you chose that person and attach a photo.