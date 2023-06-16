HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday. In this week’s segment, we introduce you to Curtiss Pellegrino from Horry County Fire Rescue.

“I really wanted to impact people’s lives, and I think this is a great place to do that in a positive way,” said Pellegrino, a firefighter paramedic who has worked with HCFR for four years.

The job demands that you be prepared and willing to help anyone at all times regardless of the situation, he said.

“Whether that’s, you know, they need a conversation just to get them through their day or they’re having a medical emergency, it’s very diverse,” he said.

Serving the community runs in Pellegrino’s family. His father is a battalion chief, and his brother is a firefighter. He said he was raised in firehouses.

“I’m proud that my dad brought me and my brother up into this career and just showed us guidance on how to be trustworthy, a good man, a good fireman, a good paramedic,” he said.

That guidance has served him well. Pellegrino has been recognized as HCFR’s employee of the county and awarded co-employee of the quarter for going above and beyond on a call.

He and his partner stepped up to care for a man who didn’t have anyone.

“He would just call us several times a day and we’d just go there, you know, make him dinner, make his bed, take him to the bathroom, you know, just be that, that son figure to him [because] he didn’t have that,” Pellegrino said. “I really didn’t want recognition just because that’s why I am in this job.”

As a family man, Pellegrino said it can be difficult to leave his own family to help others. However, just knowing that he is impacting lives on a daily basis keeps him going. He also said he wouldn’t be who he is today without his team.

“And that’s not just this crew here, but other crews and bosses that I’ve worked for have really shaped me, to be who I am in this job,” he said.