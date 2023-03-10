NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week’s First Responder Friday highlights the story of Daniel McGinnis with the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

Known to some as their local real estate agent, known to others as the person who was there when they needed him most.

“A front row seat to the main event,” McGinnis said. “Just every time I’m on shift.”

McGinnis said becoming a volunteer firefighter for the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad was simply a calling.

“I woke up and I just knew that being in the medical field and helping out the community was something that I truly wanted to take on firsthand,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis has been a volunteer for the rescue squad for a little more than a year. And within that year, he’s become a captain with the water rescue team and an EMS worker — a lot of which focuses on patient care.

He’s also the first one in his family to be in the medical field.

“I just kind of engulfed myself in everything,” he said. “From schooling to the water rescue side of things, running the ambulance and just things kind of took off from there.”

McGinnis also works as a full-time real estate agent, but his volunteer work as a first responded never rests either.

“I’ll always have my pager with me,” he said. “And that is seven days a week, 24 hours a day. It’s worth it. And it’s also just laying that medical foundation that I’ve hoped for.”

Recently, the rescue squad unveiled its new amphibious boat. McGinnis is one of the few members qualified to captain it.

“Going from the original rigid hall inflatable to the amphibious boat that we have now, it has been night and day and we’ve already had several successful rescues on there,” he said.

At the end of the day, there are a few reasons why he has, and will continue, to stay in the field.

“It’s the community,” McGinnis said. “Being a part of the community itself, and then the team and family that we’ve created here within our organization.”