MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday. This week we introduce you to Drew Longshore, a traffic officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Everything’s a challenge. It keeps you on your toes, keeps you thinking, and that’s what I enjoy,” Longshore said.

Three years working for highway patrol and two so far with Myrtle Beach police, Officer Longshore has a passion for serving the public and protecting people out on the roads.

“I’m always like a problem solver,” Longshore said. “I like trying to figure things out, sometimes things are super cut and dry, sometimes you really [have to] put your thinking cap on and that’s what I enjoy.”

Being out on the roads and responding to different calls means that no day is ever the same, and whatever needs the community may have, Longshore is always happy to help.

“I love responding to calls cause everything’s unknown,” he said.

But sometimes the unknown can mean seeing someone hurt. Something he said is the most difficult part of the job.

“I never like seeing people hurt anytime I’m out here, especially enforcing traffic laws. I like being able to slow people down on the road enforcing seatbelt laws, preventing DUI’s, things like that, so that we can keep our tourists and our residents here in the city safe,” Longshore said.

Longshore said one of his biggest accomplishments so far in his career are his DUI numbers. He said he’s good with DUI detection and getting impaired drivers off the roadways.

“That’s a problem that I think every law enforcement agency across the United States faces is impaired drivers,” he said. “So, really being able to pick out those drivers on the roadway, get them off of the roadway, and keep all the people on our roadway safe.”

Looking to the future, Longshore would like to get promoted. But for now he said he’s enjoying working for the traffic unit.

“It makes it easy to come to work every day knowing, like I said earlier, that you have a great team of individuals and support from leadership that encourages you to go out there and be proactive and, and make the city a safe place,” he said.