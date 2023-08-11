MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday, and this week we introduce you to Cpl. Grayson Henderson of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson was born and raised in Marion County, and he’s been serving the community he calls home for the past two years.

“Pretty much every day I see somebody I know or haven’t seen in a long time,” he said. “It’s a very tight community.”

Henderson fulfilled a dream by graduating from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2021. He said he’s been drawn to law enforcement since he was a little kid.

“I would see a police officer riding around, and I always looked up to them and I wanted to be that person one day,” he said.

Henderson works in the patrol division at the sheriff’s office and said most of the calls he responds to involve people who are having a bad day.

“I kind of try to keep that in my mind and take every call the same way,” he said. “[Because] for somebody, it’s, it’s not a good day for them.”

In addition to working with the sheriff’s office, Henderson also serves with the U.S. Army National Guard unit based in Mullins.

“Once a month we train with that unit over in Mullins,” he said. “Sometimes, we’ll go outta state to train. It’s something else I enjoy doing.”

No matter what he’s doing, Henderson said he’s proud to work in law enforcement.

“I’m most proud of just wearing the badge and like I said earlier, just serving the community that I love.”