MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday as News13 honors Grand Strand and Pee Dee first responders.

This week’s nominee is Pfc. Jarrod Mackin of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Mackin started with MBPD in August 2007. He’s one of the first trained field-training officers in the department and the longest active FTO.

When not training new officers, he works in a citywide patrol capacity to help those on shift. Colleagues said his time in patrol allows him to bring years of experience to each call he responds to, allowing great decision-making.

Mackin was also one of the first six officers to receive his take-home vehicle under a new program. He received this car because of his time with the department, years of being an FTO and exemplary performance during his career.

