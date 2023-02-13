FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s First Responder Friday series, we introduce you to John Poston, a patrol deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Born and raised in Florence County, Poston proudly serves the place he calls home.

“I always wanted to do some kind of public service,” Poston said. “This one just seemed like the best fit for me.”

Poston began his law-enforcement career with the sheriff’s office nearly two years ago. Growing up, his dad was an EMS worker, something that helped influence his decision to serve.

“There’s really no typical day,” he said. “It varies all the time. I never know what I’m gonna end up doing, and that’s one of the things I love about it most.”

He recalls one recent heartwarming highlight.

While on patrol, he was called to a house fire. When he got there, a woman and her child had escaped but their dogs were still on the back porch.{John Poston- Patrol Deputy; FCSO}

“It started getting smoky, and she had three small dogs in there, and I just picked the kennel up and got them out of there,” he said.

Heroic stories with good endings help make the job special, he said. However, there are times when that’s not the case.

“You do see some violent and sad things happen to people,” Poston said. “Children in bad situations, or I mean, all, all around negativity. But the positive things, whenever that happens, outweigh the negativity.”

But when things do get tough, Poston said his family — and his faith — keep him grounded.

“Jesus Christ, he helps a lot, you know, and being family oriented and around my friends and family, they always help to bring me back down the center,” he said.