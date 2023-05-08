PARKTON, N.C. (WBTW) — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all out of the kindness of his heart.

John Walters has been serving the Parkton community for nearly 13 years as a volunteer firefighter, all while balancing a full-time job and a family.

“It was my way of weighing my options on joining the military or serving at home and I chose that I wanted to serve at home and help people and be a part of my community,” Walters said.

He started as a lieutenant for two years and was then promoted to training captain. About a year ago, he was promoted to assistant chief.

“It’s a different world when you throw assistant chief on your name, because now it’s not one responsibility,” he said. “You’re kind of handling many different responsibilities.”

Out of all of his daily responsibilities, Walter said helping people is his favorite. But not being able to save everyone is what makes the job difficult. One call in particular has stuck with him since early on in his career.

“We had a car accident,” he said. “It was pretty bad and we lost a kid. I still carry his memory with me. My wife asked me when she first met me, who the picture of the kid on the refrigerator was. He still was on my refrigerator as he is a part of my family.”

With accidents like that, Walters credits his support system at home to help get him through both the good and the bad.

“When I walk through my door, whether it is a good call or a bad call, you kind of just want to hug everybody you know, and appreciate that you’re able to come home and have that support system,” Walters said.

Walters said he wouldn’t trade any of it.

“I absolutely enjoy the volunteer side so much,” he said. “I would keep my full-time job and do it for nothing.”