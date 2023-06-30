DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of News13’s First Responder Friday.

This week we introduce you to Deputy Joyce Everett, a community outreach officer with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. She has spent 31 years working in law enforcementg, including 29 with the sheriff’s office.

“I’m proud that Sheriff [James] Hudson gives me a chance to serve,” Everett said.

Everett said she was captivated by a law enforcement career at a young age and never looked back.

“I met a gentleman, Capt. Cecil Thomas with the Darlington Police Department,” Everett said. “He came to where I attended school and he spoke there, and from that moment on I was captivated and knew at 15 this is what I wanted to do.”

Before becoming a community outreach officer, Everett was a patrol captain. At one point, she even retired.

“Sheriff Hudson won the election, and he asked me to come back in this position,” she said. “I knew nothing about it. With his guidance and leadership, it’s turned into just really a good thing here for the sheriff’s office.

In her current role, she attends different meetings in the area and works to get input on what the sheriff’s office can provide for the community.

“I believe that we are really important, to the community, to families, our family, and to all the families that we serve,” she said.

Most recently, the sheriff’s office conduct a camp for kids. It was aimed at helping them interact with law enforcement. Other community events include a women’s health fair in October and a toy drive in December.

“That’s why the sheriff took this position, to put someone in the community so people can see that law enforcement isn’t all bad, like some people think,” Everett said.

As for working in Darlington County, she said it’s nothing short of amazing.

“It’s awesome, It’s awesome,” she said. “I’ve lived here all my life. I know a whole lot of people here. A whole lot of people know me, and I love it.”