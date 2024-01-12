HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday as News13 honors Grand Strand and Pee Dee first responders.

This week’s nominee is retired chief Kenneth Thomas of Guardian Medical Transit. Thomas opened it in 2018, and it was the first minority-owned transport business owner in Horry County.

Thomas was nominated by his wife, Stephanie. He’s served South Carolina for over 33 years for two government agencies and volunteer rescue squads as an EMT and paramedic.

His wife said he has given so much, showing his passion for being a paramedic and providing services for his community.

“My husband didn’t want to leave his career and to keep his oath to the people of South Carolina and to live his dream as a paramedic but he has given his all,” she said.

He closed his doors this past October.

