SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday.

This week, we introduce you to Mike Miller, an engineer with the Surfside Beach Fire Department. He has worked for 17 years as a first responder, including the 10 with the Surfside Department.

When Miller was 5 years old, he said his house burned down. However, he said he was influenced in more ways than one to pursue a career in public service.

“My dad was a fireman. 50 years,” he said. “So, I guess that’s where it started. I guess I was born into it.”

Miller has worked for departments in Horry and Georgetown counties and also volunteered in New York. But when it comes to Surfside Beach, he has a lot of love for the small community.

“I love Surfside,” he said. “When we drive down the road, people wave at us and that makes you feel good. When we’re out at a restaurant, people tell us they appreciate us, sometimes even buy our meals for us.”

For Miller, a typical day at work is nothing shorty of busy. Between truck maintenance, training and running calls, a lot can happen during a single shift. That’s something he and his team take pride in.

“I think any fireman would tell you that it is tough,” Miller said. “But we signed up for this. It is a hard job, and we push through.”

It takes a special person to be a first responder and handle all of the difficulties that come with the job. For Miller, not being able to save everyone is the hardest part.

“It bothers us,” he said. “But we try to think about what we can save and move on to the next one [because] there will be a next one.”

Recently, Miller saved a man who was trapped inside a burning house.

“If I go a whole career, never doing that again, that one day, that one evening, made it worth it,” he said.

That ties into what Miller said makes him most proud as a firefighter.

“The chance to help people,” he said. “I mean, what could be better than that.”