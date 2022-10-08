MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is highlighting the work of first responders throughout our community in a new segment called “First Responder Friday.”

This week we get to know Patrick Copeland, a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Elementary.

“The most rewarding part is coming to school and them looking up to you as a superhero,” Copeland said.

When it comes to working with kids, it’s something Copeland has a passion for, so it’s no surprise to hear that he’s a school resource officer at Myrtle Beach Elementary.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for five years, and I’ve worked in the school for about eight months now,” Copeland said.

Before working at the elementary school, Copeland was a probation officer for the Department of Juvenile Justice. He also worked for a boys and girls club in Conway.

“I wanted to continue to work with the youth and expand upon that experience and try to help our youth become better young adults,” he said.

Working as an SRO, his responsibilities usually vary based on the day.

“On a good day I get to bounce around, I get to talk with a lot of the kids,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll get to play games and do activities with them. Sometimes, I’ll help out the administration and try to come up with ways to make things better, try to de-escalate situations.”

Copeland said the work he does is rewarding, but, like every other job, it has its challenges.

“Sometimes, we have kids who have diagnoses or have issues that the school or maybe even law enforcement don’t have the means to provide for that kid,” he said.

But when it comes to the relationships he has with the students, he described it as nothing short of great.

They look up to me, they enjoy talking to me, they love interacting with me,” he said. “They always try to seek me for advice.”

If you know a first responder you would like for us to profile, send us an email at news@wbtw.com.