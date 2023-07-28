SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday.

This week, we introduce you to Sado Korman of the Surfside Beach Police Department, who said working in law enforcement is a dream come true.

“Dream job, dream community,” he said. “I don’t see myself going anywhere. “It’s amazing. I like working with people. I always had that drive in me for customer service and big on helping people fighting crime, um, serving my community.”

Korman moved from New York to Surfside Beach in November, and in that short amount of time, the town has quickly become his home.

“I love it,” he said. “Couldn’t ask to work at a better police department, small town. Love the community. Everyday’s something different, and {I] couldn’t ask for a better department.”

There’s never a typical workday in law enforcement, but some of Korman’s day-to-day responsibilities include responding to calls, traffic work and just doing his best to keep the town’s residents and visitors safe.

“There’s a lot of tourism this time of the year, so try to make sure our streets are safe, try to accommodate everything the community needs here on Surfside,” he said.

Korman was nominated for News13’s First Responder of the Week segment by his coworkers.

“It makes me feel proud and makes it definitely that much more worth coming into work,” he said. “I haven’t woken up a day that I didn’t want to come in to work.”