FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — This week’s edition of First Responder Friday features Sam Foster, a patrol officer with the Florence Police Department.

Just three days after her 21st birthday, Foster was hired for her first job with the FPD.

She’s been in her position for a little over a year now, and while many are inspired by parents or relatives to get into law enforcement, Foster’s story is a little different.

“I’m a first generation, so none of my family has ever been in it, but ever since I was a little kid, I always looked up to first responders,” Foster said.

She was part of JROTC when she was in high school. That’s where she said she fell in love with the structure of a uniform, the rules, and all that being a first responder has to offer.

“It’s really just helping people anytime, you know,” Foster said. “Like if a child runs away and you get to help the family find the child and then reunite them, there’s a lot of gratitude in it.”

While she loves what she does, just like any first responder, she said there are some difficult parts of the job.

A lot of times, she sees people at their worst.

“You have to be the enforcer, you have to enforce the law,” Foster said. “But at the same time, you understand that you’re doing what’s best for the community and for that other person.”

While Foster is currently a patrol officer, she has her mind set on working her way up to a specific position.

“My end goal as of now, I just want to be a canine officer,” Foster said.

But like any promotion, that comes with time and training. In the meantime, Foster said she is enjoying where she is at in her career and learning more about the city she was born and raised in.

“I just love where I’m going with life and just, I’m ready for my canine and I’m going to continue to work towards that,” Foster said.