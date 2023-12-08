HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another edition of First Responder Friday as News13 honors a local first responder from the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.

This week’s nominee is Sgt. Larry Graham of the Horry County Police Department. Graham is known by many for his previous role with the community outreach team.

Graham was nominated in part for his exceptional work in the community.

Last month, a group of people went to Graham with concerns about a community member who had not been seen in a few days. They were worried about the man because of a medical issue.

Graham took it upon himself to put in a call for service for a welfare check, and because of the combined efforts of Graham, dispatchers, community members and apartment complex staff members, the man was found in his apartment where he had fallen a few days earlier and had not been able to get up.

The man was able to get the care he needed thanks to the quick action of Graham and others.

“Sergeant Larry Graham, a senior leader in the department and a dedicated community officer, recently went above and beyond to ensure the safety and wellbeing of one of our citizens,” Police Chief Joseph Hill said in a statement.

