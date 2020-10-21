Former Florence County Lt. Fuleihan, others to appear in court on gambling business charges

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Fuleihan is set to appear in court in two weeks after being indicted on charges of running an illegal gambling business.

Eight other people also are listed on the federal indictment: Timothy Keefe, Dale Smith, Thyrone Eaddy, Cliff Contey, Kenneth Moore, George Dollard, Sheryl Kirby and Leroy Barbour. Their arraignment is scheduled for 3:20 p.m. at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence on Nov. 4.

The new indictment claims Fuleihan and the others together “did conduct, finance, manage, supervise, direct, and own an illegal gambling business” with video gaming machines since at least January 2012. The business had a gross revenue of about $2,000 on any single day, according to the claims.

Fuleihan also faces federal obstruction charges and an ethics bribery charge. The former Lieutenant was fired from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on April 2, the same day as his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuleihan had three illegal gambling machines in his garage in 2015 and also took an illegal gambling machine from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) evidence building and delivered it to a co-conspirator, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states on several occasions, Fuleihan would seize illegal gambling machines from this source and give them to a co-conspirator.

The source said at one point, Fuleihan seized machines from him/her in Lake City, and then a couple of weeks later the source saw the same machines in a location in Johnsonville, being operated by the co-conspirator.

Fuleihan was given a $25,000 bond in his first court appearance in July.