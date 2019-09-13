Friday the 13th, harvest moon, and superstitions

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – This year Friday the 13th is paired with a full harvest moon and some may think the day is unlucky.

Ivy Long is the owner of Olde Magick Ways in Pawleys Island and says the superstition behind the day dates back in Christianity when Jesus was alive and Judas, the 13th disciple, betrayed him.

Jesus was also crucified on a Friday.

In 1307 King Philip IV of France thought that the Knight’s Templar were practicing black magic. Philip signed a decree to arrest and execute the Knight’s Templar on Friday the 13th.

Long says most of the negativity we see in movies related to the date are mostly for entertainment.

“We look at movies, stories – remember those are entertainment. They may have a little bit of truth in them, but realistically it’s for entertainment,” said Long.

Full moons are also suspected to bring out strange behavior in people.

Long says a full moon gives an opportunity for growth and to let go of the bad.

“What we do for full moons is it’s the time to release to release those things that are no longer serving your higher purpose. Anger, resentment, guilt, whatever you feel that is no longer helping you,” said Long.

She suggests writing down negative feelings and burning the paper during the full moon.

One vacationing customer bought a candle from the shop to do so.

“I’ve had a lot of family issues recently and a lot of financial issues. I really just wanted to do something to get rid of those emotions and start fresh, so that when we go home I can just really focus on myself,” said Trish Adams.

Superstition says full moons are unlucky, but Long says it’s only as unlucky as you make it.

“If you think your day at work is going to be bad, guess what? It’s going to be bad. If you think it’s going to be good, it’s going to be good,” said Long.

Astronomers say the harvest moon will be full and bright. It hasn’t been seen in 30 years.